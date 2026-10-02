K'taka BJP leader booked for attempt to delete voters' names

11:38

File image

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka BJP leader Ravi Patil and others for allegedly attempting to get the names of 198 voters belonging to the minority community deleted from the electoral roll in Belagavi district using Form-7 applications during the ongoing SIR process, the police said on Friday.



The case was registered at Belagavi Market police station on September 30 following a complaint by Meerasab Sanadi, who was working as a Booth Level Agent in Ward No 12 of the Belagavi North assembly constituency, they said.



According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that while recently assisting the BLO in the SIR of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission and helping in the verification of voter information, on September 22, at around 2.30 PM, the accused persons Patil, Shankar Beerappa Naik and Pashant Deepak Mundinmani, along with 20-25 others, allegedly came together with a malicious intention and conspired to target only voters belonging to the Muslim community.



They allegedly conspired to delete the names of 198 voters from the electoral roll, created fake documents and submitted them to the BLO, falsely claiming that the documents were genuine and had been issued by the ERO, the complainant alleged.



In the complaint, he alleged that the Form-7 applications brought by the accused with fake documents also contained the names of him and his family members. -- PTI