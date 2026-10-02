Haryana: Python found in truck bonnet, released safely into forest

19:01

File image

A six-foot-long python was found inside an Eicher Canter truck here when the driver opened the bonnet to clean the engine, the police said.



The driver had parked the truck overnight at a CNG pump. Before driving off, he suddenly spotted the python coiled around the wires in the bonnet while cleaning, they said.



Subsequently, locals tied the python with a rope and later released it safely into the Aravalli forest.



A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.



Forest officials said that they received a report of a python being found in a canter truck. -- PTI