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Gunshots fired near DSP office in Punjab's Fazilka

Fri, 02 October 2026
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Gunshots were fired near the office of the Jalalabad deputy superintendent of police during a row between two groups, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 6.15 pm on Thursday when a fight broke out between two groups at a chowk, leading to a bike chase that ended near the DSP's office, where the firing took place.

Jalalabad City Police Station SHO Mohit Dhawan said the police had rounded up two persons, with a .32-bore pistol in the possession of one of them.

At least four people allegedly involved in the ruckus are being looked for, he said. -- PTI

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