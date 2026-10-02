Gunshots fired near DSP office in Punjab's Fazilka

17:59

Gunshots were fired near the office of the Jalalabad deputy superintendent of police during a row between two groups, the police said on Friday.



The incident took place around 6.15 pm on Thursday when a fight broke out between two groups at a chowk, leading to a bike chase that ended near the DSP's office, where the firing took place.



Jalalabad City Police Station SHO Mohit Dhawan said the police had rounded up two persons, with a .32-bore pistol in the possession of one of them.



At least four people allegedly involved in the ruckus are being looked for, he said. -- PTI