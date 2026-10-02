Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Ex-hockey captain Pargat Singh appointed Punjab Cong chief

Fri, 02 October 2026
Share:
22:10
Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh/ANI Photo
Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh/ANI Photo
The Congress on Friday appointed Pargat Singh the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring submitted his resignation earlier in the day.

The appointment came days after the party leadership replaced its AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel with Sachin Pilot ahead of assembly polls due in the state early next year.

Earlier in the day, Warring met Rahul Gandhi and submitted his resignation.

The replacement became necessary as infighting gripped the state unit ahead of elections, with a section of the state leadership not happy with Warring continuing as state unit chief. He has been there since 2022.

Pargat Singh is a former Indian Hockey captain who led the Indian team in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

Pargat made his political entry with the Shiromani Akali Dal, but later switched to the Congress. 

He became an MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment in 2017.

"Congress President has appointed Shri Pargat Singh as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Historic Gold! India End 44-year Wait in Women's Asian Games Hockey
Historic Gold! India End 44-year Wait in Women's Asian Games Hockey

The Indian women's hockey team defeated defending champions China 1-0 to win their first Asian Games gold medal in 44 years, securing a direct berth for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Lalremsiami scored the winning goal, and goalkeeper...

LIVE! 265 weekly intl flights to be cut from Mumbai airport
LIVE! 265 weekly intl flights to be cut from Mumbai airport

Cipla's Pune warehouse licences cancelled afresh by FDA
Cipla's Pune warehouse licences cancelled afresh by FDA

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the drug sale and distribution licences of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd's carrying and forwarding (C&F) warehouse in Pune. This action follows alleged...

'I wouldn't let others die': Capt Machchhar tells Modi
'I wouldn't let others die': Capt Machchhar tells Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Captain Smit Machchaar for his exceptional bravery in foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight. Modi spoke to Machchaar and his family, expressing pride in...

Anti-CEC stir in Delhi turns tense, hundreds detained
Anti-CEC stir in Delhi turns tense, hundreds detained

The Delhi police detained more than 500 protesters, including Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists of some student outfits, during a protest against the CEC at Jantar...