Ex-hockey captain Pargat Singh appointed Punjab Cong chief

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Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh/ANI Photo





He became an MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment in 2017.



"Congress President has appointed Shri Pargat Singh as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said. -- PTI

The Congress on Friday appointed Pargat Singh the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring submitted his resignation earlier in the day.The appointment came days after the party leadership replaced its AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel with Sachin Pilot ahead of assembly polls due in the state early next year.Earlier in the day, Warring met Rahul Gandhi and submitted his resignation.The replacement became necessary as infighting gripped the state unit ahead of elections, with a section of the state leadership not happy with Warring continuing as state unit chief. He has been there since 2022.Pargat Singh is a former Indian Hockey captain who led the Indian team in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.Pargat made his political entry with the Shiromani Akali Dal, but later switched to the Congress.