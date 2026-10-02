ED attaches land of UP madrasa teacher over British citizenship

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Despite this, he was granted voluntary retirement in 2017 along with a regular pension, the agency claimed.



Khan allegedly used his surrendered Indian passport, along with his PAN, Aadhaar and Voter ID, to purchase immovable properties in Sant Kabir Nagar, according to the ED. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached a plot worth Rs 53.46 lakh belonging to an Uttar Pradesh madrasa teacher who allegedly continued to draw state government salary and pension after acquiring British citizenship.The land parcel measuring 189.75 square metres and located in Khalilabad village of Sant Kabir Nagar district was provisionally attached by the Lucknow zonal office of the central agency under the anti-money laundering law in a case against Shamsul Huda Khan, the agency said in a statement.Khan acquired British citizenship in December 2013 and consequently ceased to be an Indian citizen, according to the agency.However, the ED alleged that he concealed this fact and continued to serve as an assistant teacher at an Uttar Pradesh government-aided madrasa in Mubarakpur, Azamgarh.An inquiry by the Minority Welfare and Waqf Department found that Khan's service from 2007-2017 was never verified.