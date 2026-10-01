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Dipke detained briefly after being spotted at Marine Drive

Fri, 02 October 2026
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained at Marine Drive police station for a brief while on Thursday after he was spotted with placards along the iconic promenade.

Dipke had gathered at Marine Drive along with a group of supporters holding placards, an official said.

"A team which included a woman inspector approached Dipke and escorted him to Marine Drive police station in a van. The woman officer asked him about his identity and hometown during the ride to the police station," the official said.

Dipke and his supporters were kept at the police station's waiting area. After being asked to meet senior officials, Dipke exited the police station minutes later smiling.

A video of Dipke's brief "detention" went viral on social media. -- PTI

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