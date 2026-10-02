Delhi Metro shuts 12 stations amid Jantar Mantar protest call

13:24

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The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at 12 stations on Friday, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Patel Chowk, after the AAP and student unions announced protests.



They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise and its conduct of SIR.



Entry and exit at Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations will remain closed till further notice, the DMRC said in a post on X.



However, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations, it said.



The Aam Aadmi Party, All India Students' Association (AISA), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) have announced protests at Jantar Mantar.



The Delhi Police said they denied permission for the proposed protest.



Additional Delhi police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in New Delhi, with barricades put up to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings. -- PTI