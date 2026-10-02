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Delhi Metro reopens 12 stations closed due to Jantar Mantar protest call

Fri, 02 October 2026
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Entry and exit gates of all 12 Delhi Metro stations that were closed earlier on Friday amid protests at Jantar Mantar were opened later in the day, the DMRC said.

The DMRC had earlier closed entry and exit at Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations.

"The entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at New Delhi Metro station is also available," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The interchange facility remained available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations during the closure.

The restrictions were imposed after the Aam Aadmi Party, All India Students' Association (AISA), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) announced protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise and the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). -- PTI

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