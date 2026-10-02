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Actor Walton Goggins joins 'Miami Vice '85'

Fri, 02 October 2026
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14:43
Actor Walton Goggins/Image courtesy X/ANI Photo
Actor Walton Goggins/Image courtesy X/ANI Photo
Actor Walton Goggins is set to feature in Universal's Miami Vice '85.

The Boyd Crowder actor will join the previously announced cast comprising Austin Butler as James Crockett, Michael B Jordan as Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs and Andrew Schulz (his role isn't announced), among others. Goggins will essay the role of a villainous henchman and assassin working for the main cartel kingpin.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is based on the pilot episode of the landmark 1984-90 NBC series, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

It explores the glamour and corruption of mid-'80s Miami. There are no details about the actor's character in the film.

The film is set to release on May 19, 2028 and is produced by Dylan Clark under Dylan Clark Productions and Kosinski.

Actors Whitney Peak, Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, John Leguizamo and Danny Ramirez round off the cast of the film.

Goggins will also feature in Fallout Season 3, which will release on Prime Video in 2027. He essays the role of Cooper Howard and his mutated, post-apocalyptic alter ego, The Ghoul.

He will also appear in "Mister", which revolves around his character, who wakes up in a strange house covered in blood and must piece together his true identity while fighting off waves of contract killers. -- PTI

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