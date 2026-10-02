AAP leaders Bharadwaj, Jha detained during Jantar Mantar protest

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Bhardwaj, in a post on X, said he and Jha were detained despite the peaceful protest.





He urged party workers and supporters to continue the agitation and reach Jantar Mantar.



In a video message, Bharadwaj said police told them permission had not been granted for the protest, but questioned why permission was needed to hold a demonstration in a democracy when Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site.



He also said the party had submitted letters seeking protest permission about a week earlier. Bhardwaj said, "We are exercising our democratic right to raise our concerns."



He said several metro stations near Jantar Mantar had been closed and appealed to people to travel to the nearest open metro station and, if possible, walk to the protest site.



The Delhi Metro has closed entry and exit at 11 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Jantar Mantar. Internet services have also been suspended around Jantar Mantar. -- PTI

The Delhi police allegedly detained AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha on Friday during a protest at Jantar Mantar, as the party called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the alleged mass deletion of voters.The police said they have stopped AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at North Avenue from proceeding to the protest site.