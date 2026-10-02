700 protesters seeking CEC exit detained near Jantar Mantar

15:07

Police detain protesters seeking CEC ouster at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday./Sumit/ANI Photo

The Delhi police detained more than 700 people, including AAP leaders and members of various student organisations, at Jantar Mantar and in surrounding areas on Friday, during a protest against the CEC.



Prohibitory orders were imposed and additional security personnel deployed to prevent any unauthorised gathering at the site, officials said.



Political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies are protesting to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters.



Police said permission had not been granted for the protest and around 700 protesters were detained from Jantar Mantar and nearby areas.



A police source said around 700 SFI members attempting to reach Jantar Mantar around 11 am were stopped at the Ashoka Road roundabout, with many of them detained.



Police also stopped AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at North Avenue from proceeding towards the protest site, a senior officer said. -- PTI