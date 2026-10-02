5000 turn up for Dipke's protest against Gyanesh Kumar

16:10

Pic: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff





-- Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Shivaji Park

Some 5000 people have gathered for the Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's protest rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Party to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.The Mumbai police have not given permission to erect a stage to hold a meeting, so the protestors have organised a truck from which Dipke and others are expected to address the gathering.Mumbaikars had thronged Shivaji Park in response to the CJP's protest against Dharmendra Pradhan a few weeks earlier.While similar numbers are not visible so far, partly because the police have thrown a security cordon around the maidan, disallowing even two-wheelers in the vicinity.Dipke, who has been in Mumbai this week, is expected to make an appearance shortly.