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265 weekly intl flights to be cut from Mumbai airport

Fri, 02 October 2026
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Foreign and Indian airlines will have to reduce a total of 265 weekly international flights to Mumbai airport from October 25 as the airport operator prepares for the redevelopment of Terminal 1, according to sources.

Mumbai International Airport, one of the busiest in the country, has two terminals -- T1 and T2. While T1 is used for domestic operations, international flights operate from T2. The vacated slots at T2 will be used by domestic airlines as T1 will be closed for renovation.

MIAL, part of the Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), has already communicated to the 46 airlines to effect a 33 per cent cut in international departure slots at the airport with effect from 11.59 pm on October 25.

At present, a total of 46 airlines operate 770 weekly international flights from T2 and from October 25, which is also the start of the winter schedule, MIAL has asked carriers to temporarily discontinue 265 weekly overseas services, according to the sources.

The vacated international departure slots at T2 will be used to facilitate the transition of domestic traffic from T1.

With the planned partial discontinuation of international services from October 25, IndiGo and Air India will have to cut 74 and 33 weekly overseas flights, respectively, from the Mumbai airport, as per the sources.

Currently, IndiGo has 224 weekly international flights from Mumbai while Air India operates 100 weekly overseas flights.

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