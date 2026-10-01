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You won't get petrol in Delhi unless you have...

Thu, 01 October 2026
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In a major enforcement push to tackle seasonal winter smog and vehicular emissions, the Delhi government implemented a strict "No PUCC, No Fuel" rule across the capital from Thursday, October 1.

Under the updated regulations, petrol pumps across the city are prohibiting the sale of petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG to any vehicle lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

To ensure seamless compliance, the initiative leverages advanced monitoring technology and integrated dispensing systems.

The enforcement drive spans approximately 500 fuel stations in Delhi equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera systems. 

As a vehicle approaches the dispensing nozzle, ANPR cameras capture its registration details and cross-reference them against national vehicle database records.

If a vehicle's PUCC has expired or is absent, the automated system restricts the fuel dispensing process until a valid certificate is obtained.

Dinesh Kumar, manager at a local Bharat Petroleum station, confirmed that fuel pumps began strict enforcement from early Thursday morning. -- ANI

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