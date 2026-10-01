Yami Takes The Horror Highway

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Pic: Yami Gautam at the Nayyi Naveli trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Yami Gautam Dhar, after recently bagging the National Award for Best Actress for Article 370, has embraced the supernatural with her upcoming movie, Nayyi Navelli.



The trailer of the fantasy family entertainer was launched with much celebration at IMAX Wadala, north central Mumbai, with the premises of the multiplex decorated to look like an actual wedding venue.



Yami was driven into the venue in a carriage-like vehicle, welcomed by a huge dhol procession and firecrackers. The setup makes sense, considering she plays a nayi naveli dulhan in the movie, who is actually a daayan! Or so her in-laws believe her to be.



With its plotline of a powerful supernatural force trying to take down a modern incarnation of Ravana, it is not surprising that Balaji Mohan's Nayyi Naveli is heading to theatres during Dussehra. The film releases on October 16.



-- SREEJU SREEDHARAN