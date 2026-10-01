Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Yami Takes The Horror Highway

Thu, 01 October 2026
Share:
12:41
Pic: Yami Gautam at the Nayyi Naveli trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar
Pic: Yami Gautam at the Nayyi Naveli trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar
Yami Gautam Dhar, after recently bagging the National Award for Best Actress for Article 370, has embraced the supernatural with her upcoming movie, Nayyi Navelli.

 The trailer of the fantasy family entertainer was launched with much celebration at IMAX Wadala, north central Mumbai, with the premises of the multiplex decorated to look like an actual wedding venue.

Yami was driven into the venue in a carriage-like vehicle, welcomed by a huge dhol procession and firecrackers. The setup makes sense, considering she plays a nayi naveli dulhan in the movie, who is actually a daayan! Or so her in-laws believe her to be. 

With its plotline of a powerful supernatural force trying to take down a modern incarnation of Ravana, it is not surprising that Balaji Mohan's Nayyi Naveli is heading to theatres during Dussehra. The film releases on October 16.

-- SREEJU SREEDHARAN

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Motive of Omani copilot who tried to crash plane still unknown
LIVE! Motive of Omani copilot who tried to crash plane still unknown

'Captain Machchhar's muscle memory averted disaster'
'Captain Machchhar's muscle memory averted disaster'

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is being hailed as a hero for preventing a Flydubai flight from crashing after being stabbed by his co-pilot. His friend, Dr. Jinit Shah, attributes his ability to avert the tragedy to "muscle memory"...

Flyers recall how Indian pilot fought back despite stabbing
Flyers recall how Indian pilot fought back despite stabbing

An Indian pilot and several passengers are being hailed as heroes after thwarting a co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight en route to Tel Aviv. The incident involved a mid-air struggle, a rapid descent, and an emergency...

Asian Games 2026: India thrash SL, face Pakistan in final
Asian Games 2026: India thrash SL, face Pakistan in final

Ishan Kishan's explosive unbeaten 80 and Jasprit Bumrah's two wicket burst were instrumental in guiding India to a 124-run win over Sri Lanka in the Asian Games men's cricket semifinal on Thursday.

Asian Games Updates: India assure medal in men's sepaktakraw
Asian Games Updates: India assure medal in men's sepaktakraw