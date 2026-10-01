'Wings would have come off, flydubai plane would have crashed'

12:33

The Flydubai cockpit incident involving Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was a "complete failure" of Cockpit Resource Management (CRM), Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) president Captain CS Randhawa said on Thursday, stressing that the circumstances leading to the physical altercation between the two pilots needed to be investigated.



His remarks came after Flydubai Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia following an altercation in the cockpit in which Captain Machchhar was seriously injured.



"This is a case of total failure of the CRM -- Cockpit Resource Management. So, how did this situation of a physical altercation even arise? The matter needs investigation," Randhawa told ANI.



"This is absolutely wrong because we never train pilots that such a situation should ever arise. But we don't know yet what happened. One thing is very clear: cockpit resource management totally failed. In my 50 years of experience, I am seeing this for the first time," he added.



Praising Captain Smit Machchhar, Randhawa said, "He did a very brave thing and did a very good job." He said Machchhar was an FIP member until 2022 and a check pilot at SpiceJet. "Professionally, he was good," he added.



"If it is true that the pilot tried to commit suicide and tried to bring the plane down, and Captain Smit overpowered him, then it is a very brave act and in our opinion a matter of great pride for Indian pilots," he said.



Randhawa said that in the FIP's opinion, Machchhar did not land the plane. "He was lying on the ground with an oxygen mask on when he was taken out of the plane. I can't say for sure; it's possible he did. But in our opinion, the third pilot landed the plane," he said, adding that this will become clear after the investigation.



According to sources, Randhawa said one pilot was Indian, and the other was of Omani descent.



"Initially, some media outlets said it was a Russian-Ukrainian, and then someone else said both were Emirati. But now it's been revealed that one pilot was Indian and the other was an Emirati pilot of Omani descent," he said.



Randhawa said the aircraft was 250 to 300 km from Israel when the emergency began. "The squawk code 7700 was transmitted, which shows the ground controller that there is an emergency on board. After a while, this code was changed to 7500, which indicates that the plane is being hijacked," he said.



He said the plane lost 17,000 feet in about a minute and a half, descending from 34,000 to 17,000 feet. "If you look at the audio and video recordings, you can hear screams coming from the entire cabin," he said. The rate of descent would have been around 12,000 to 14,000 feet per minute, "so it's very steep," he added.



"When this plane descended at such a high rate, it crossed the maximum speed the plane is supposed to have (VMO). So the rudder, which is a very delicate part of the plane, broke off. If it stayed at this high speed a little longer, its wings would have come off, and it would have crashed," he said.



Randhawa said the level of bloodshed suggested the fight had gone on for some time. "This level of bloodshed can't happen in just a minute or a minute and a half. So, this problem must have been going on inside the cockpit five to ten minutes before," he said.



Citing sources, Randhawa said a female passenger whose daughter was in the washroom near the cockpit reportedly heard loud noises and screams from inside the flight deck and alerted the cabin crew.



"When they went inside, they saw that there was a lot of blood on both pilots. They were almost unconscious," Randhawa said. -- ANI