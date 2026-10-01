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Why did the infamous flydubai flight have 4 extra pilots?

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Four flydubai pilots were aboard flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when an attack in the cockpit sent the aircraft into a steep descent and eventually forced an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Israeli officials said the co-pilot stabbed the captain and then tried to bring down the aircraft before passengers and crew stepped in. The flight also transmitted the international 7500 code, used to signal unlawful interference, initially raising fears of a hijacking. Israeli fighter jets were scrambled as the emergency unfolded.

The Jerusalem Post has now learned why two additional pilots were travelling on the flight.

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