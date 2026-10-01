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Who at EC ordered TCS to make 'illegal' change in Form 6, asks Rahul

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the online Form 6, which is used for fresh voter registration, was changed illegally and asked who at the Election Commission ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change and who at the company signed off on it.

Gandhi also asked whether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was pressured into doing this.

"The online Form 6 was changed illegally - as the EC's own Commissioners have recorded. Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change?" Gandhi said.

"Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it?" he said on X.

Gandhi's remarks come a day after the opposition INDIA bloc announced joint 'save democracy' marches in all districts and five major rallies, demanded that future polls be held with ballot paper and appealed to the Supreme Court to expedite cases of SIR and electoral "malpractices".

At a meeting attended by leaders of as many as 19 political parties that lasted over three-and-a-half hours, it was decided that all opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission on October 6 and the leaders would meet the President to highlight the issues related to alleged irregularities in voter list revision.

The opposition grouping discussed the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and said they will not relent till he is ousted. -- PTI

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