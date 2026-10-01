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What's Driving The Fall In Auto Stocks Today?

Thu, 01 October 2026
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13:22
Kind courtesy Bajaj Auto
Kind courtesy Bajaj Auto
Shares of major automobile companies were under selling pressure on the bourses on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The Nifty Auto index declined 3 per cent in intra-day trade to 25,507, hitting a more than four-month low on the NSE.

The Nifty Auto index hit its lowest level since May 18, 2026.

This followed lower-than-expected September sales reported by Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). 

According to an exchange filing, Bajaj Auto sold 2,39,771 two-wheelers in the domestic market in September, compared with 2,73,188 units in September 2025.

M&M, another leading player in the auto segment, said its total tractor sales fell 21 per cent to 52,100 units, compared with 66,111 units in September 2025.

Some of the other stocks that saw selling pressure included Hero MotoCorp, down 4 per cent, while Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and TVS Motor Company were down 3 per cent each.

Credit: Rediff News with inputs from Business Standard

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