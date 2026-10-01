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We have to treat it as a terror attack": Former Israeli National Security chief

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Weighing in on the grave national security implications following a terrifying mid-air incident aboard an Israel-bound flight following a violent mid-air cockpit attack, former director of the Israel National Security Council, Helit Barel, stated that the event must be treated as a potential terror attack.

Speaking to ANI, Barel said, "Well, I think it's definitely both. It's a very grave incident in terms of national security for Israel. It clearly has been some violations of aviation security, although I'm not clear at this point whether the weapon with which the co-pilot stabbed Smit Machchhar, the pilot, was the axe, the rescue axe that's within the cockpit or some sort of knife that he was able to bring in on his own."

Emphasising the gravity of the motivations involved, she added, "Irrespective and probably, you know, we are waiting to hear the results of the Saudi investigation, but certainly his motivations were not benign by trying to take down whether it's in a 9-11 style terrorist attack or just take down an entire plane full of Israelis in a flight destined to Tel Aviv. 

"We at this point have to treat it as if it was a terror attack and one that didn't succeed fully only because of very, very courageous people and some very miraculous coincidences that happened, including just the existence of an extra flight crew on that plane. So it's a very grave security incident." -- ANI

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