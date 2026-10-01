UAE to probe whether flydubai pilot had terror motive

13:44

A former Israeli govt spokesperson wished the Capt Machchhar a full and speedy recovery

The UAE prosecutor general has ordered an investigation into what happened aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The copilot allegedly stabbed the pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft, according to the Times of Israel.



The probe will seek to establish what prompted the attack and whether the suspect had a wider motive. Investigators will also examine possible links to terrorism and whether the incident was planned in advance or carried out on someone else's instructions.



UAE judicial authorities said they have jurisdiction because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and operates under its flag. UAE law applies to offences committed aboard the country's aircraft "even if they occur outside the country's territory", the statement said.