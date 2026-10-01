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UAE to probe whether flydubai pilot had terror motive

Thu, 01 October 2026
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13:44
A former Israeli govt spokesperson wished the Capt Machchhar a full and speedy recovery
A former Israeli govt spokesperson wished the Capt Machchhar a full and speedy recovery
The UAE prosecutor general has ordered an investigation into what happened aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The copilot allegedly stabbed the pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft, according to the Times of Israel.

The probe will seek to establish what prompted the attack and whether the suspect had a wider motive. Investigators will also examine possible links to terrorism and whether the incident was planned in advance or carried out on someone else's instructions.

UAE judicial authorities said they have jurisdiction because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and operates under its flag. UAE law applies to offences committed aboard the country's aircraft "even if they occur outside the country's territory", the statement said.

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