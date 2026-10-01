Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

UAE begins probe into Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight incident

Thu, 01 October 2026
Share:
16:54
image
The UAE on Thursday said it has opened an investigation into an incident aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that forced the aircraft to divert and land in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that the United Arab Emirates is "closely following" the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar fought off his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, which had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. 

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Hamad Al Shamsi had ordered the formation of a team comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident, it said.

The development follows flydubai's announcement that an altercation had occurred in the flight deck, prompting flydubai crew members travelling on board to intervene and secure the aircraft. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UAE begins probe into Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight incident
LIVE! UAE begins probe into Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight incident

Capt Machchhar stable, being treated at Saudi hospital
Capt Machchhar stable, being treated at Saudi hospital

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is in stable condition in Saudi Arabia after being seriously injured while preventing his co-pilot from crashing a Flydubai flight. He was stabbed during the incident, but managed to alert others,...

Fighter jets were called in for rescue: Israeli envoy
Fighter jets were called in for rescue: Israeli envoy

Israeli envoy Reuven Azar praised Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for foiling an alleged co-pilot's attempt to crash a flydubai plane en route to Tel Aviv. Azar detailed Israel's immediate response, including scrambling fighter jets, and...

Asian Games: Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh Siwach bags silver
Asian Games: Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh Siwach bags silver

Indian wrestler Nitesh Siwach secured a silver medal in the Greco Roman style at the Asian Games in Nagoya, after being defeated 0-4 by Japan's Yuri Nakazato in the final.

India vs Pakistan Asiad final: Will there be a handshake?
India vs Pakistan Asiad final: Will there be a handshake?

The Indian cricket team faces a dilemma regarding shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts in the Asian Games final, a practice they have avoided in recent Asia Cup and ICC events since 'Operation Sindoor' last year.