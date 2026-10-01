UAE begins probe into Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight incident

16:54





Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit.



The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.



UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Hamad Al Shamsi had ordered the formation of a team comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident, it said.



The development follows flydubai's announcement that an altercation had occurred in the flight deck, prompting flydubai crew members travelling on board to intervene and secure the aircraft. -- PTI

The UAE on Thursday said it has opened an investigation into an incident aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that forced the aircraft to divert and land in Saudi Arabia.In a statement, the foreign ministry said that the United Arab Emirates is "closely following" the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar fought off his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, which had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.