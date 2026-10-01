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Two teens booked for spiking girl's drink, sexually assaulting her in Palghar

Thu, 01 October 2026
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A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Palghar district against two 16-year-old boys for allegedly spiking the drink of a 17-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on September 26 in the Chinchani area, said an official from Vangaon police station.

In his complaint to the police, the father of the girl, a Class 12 student, said his daughter left home in the morning to attend private coaching classes before going to college.

Around 3.30 pm, he received a call from his wife, who had been alerted by a local shop owner that their daughter had been seen with two minor boys at an eatery near Vangaon Naka.

The shopkeeper said the boys allegedly forced her to consume a spiked beverage before taking her away in a vehicle towards the Chinchani beach, according to the complaint.

When the family reached the seafront, they found their daughter dazed and one of the boys behaving with her inappropriately.

"The father alleged that the boys brought her to the beach to sexually assault her after spiking her drink. The juveniles have been booked for kidnapping under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," said the police official. PTI

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