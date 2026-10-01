Two Indian nationals arrested with fake Indian bank notes in Nepal

22:39

The Nepal police arrested two Indian nationals along with fake Indian bank notes from Jhapa district in Koshi province.



They were identified as Abdul Majid, 25, and Rubed Alam, 26, both residents of Bihar.



The police said they recovered fake Indian bank notes amounting to NPR 35,000 from the accused.



They were travelling on an Indian number plate motorbike carrying 70 pieces of Indian bank notes of Rs 500 denomination. The police sent the notes to Nepal Rastra Bank, Biratnagar branch, for verification and they were found to be fake.



The accused have been put under judicial remand for five days to carry out further investigation. -- PTI