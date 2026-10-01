'There may be a hard cricket guard under your clothing'

Sana Thambi and Gurfateh Pirzada in Lust Stories 3.
Thanks to OTT, audiences are getting more and more accustomed to intimacy on screen. The recent Lust Stories 3
, for instance, had many raunchy scenes executed well, and the anthology got good reviews
.
A lot of this is possible due to intimacy coordinators, a role which came 'out of a kind of a need, which was a gap in the industry.'Aastha Khanna Bhardwaj
and Parinaz Aga
are intimacy coordinators, who worked in Lust Stories 3
, besides a range of movies and OTT shows, and they give their take on how onscreen intimacy has changed over the years.
"It's long overdue," says Aastha. "The worldview of society is expanding, and we are working slowly and surely towards de-stigmatising and sort of lifting the taboo of something that is such a human experience. It's a shame that we as a society are far more comfortable watching violence than we are watching love."Click here
to read the fascinating interview.