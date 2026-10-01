'The State of Israel salutes you, Captain Machchhar'

14:25

Israeli leaders have hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, as a "hero" for thwarting an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight carrying nearly 180 people, and wished him a speedy recovery.



Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.



"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker - preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, hailing him as a "true hero".



"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said, adding that he saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals.



"I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero."



The flight, carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, safely landed in Saudi Arabia, where authorities took the co-pilot into custody.



Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Machchhar, who, he said, "with his last strength, opened the cockpit door and enabled the neutralisation of the terrorist".



"To Captain Smith Machchhar - thank you from the bottom of my heart for the bravery, determination, and actions that saved many lives. I wish you a full recovery and strong health. The State of Israel extends immense gratitude to you," he said in a post on X.



Herzog also announced that he will recommend awarding the 'President's Medal for Civilian Bravery' to four flight passengers who "displayed extraordinary courage in an impossible situation".



Israel's Foreign Ministry called Machchhar a "hero" and hailed the collective efforts of the Indian pilot, Israeli passengers and Emirati crew in saving those onboard.



"Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit. Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to intervene and save all the passengers," it said in a statement.



"Together, their extraordinary courage saved 174 lives. Indian. Israeli. Emirati. Different nationalities. One extraordinary act of courage. We wish Captain Machchhar a full and speedy recovery," it added.



In videos circulating on social media, the pilot could be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.



The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has said that Machchhar was admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and he is reported to be in stable condition.



"We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being," it said.



Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said the people of Israel are praying for Captain Machchhar, the "brave Indian pilot" who fought off his co-pilot's mid-air attack to save the Israeli passengers.



"In a moment of terror, he showed extraordinary courage. Today, our hearts are with him and his family," he said in a post on X.



Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon described Machchhar as a "true hero" for fighting back despite his injuries.



"Wishing a speedy recovery to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who bravely fought to save lives, even after he was stabbed and severely wounded. Captain Machchhar, you're a true hero. The people of Israel are praying for your recovery," he said in a social media post.



Former Israeli Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Yossi Zilberman said Machchhar's courage and determination, along with that of Israeli and Emirati passengers and crew, helped save lives.



"Praying for Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flydubai FZ1073. His courage, professionalism and determination, alongside the courage of Israeli and Emirati passengers and crew, helped save 180 lives! Different nations. One shared courage. One shared message: We stand together against terrorism," he said in a post on X.



Israeli politician Almog Cohen also praised Machchhar, calling him Israel's "hero of the day" and saying that the country owes him a "tremendous debt of gratitude".



Cohen said he would propose naming a lounge at Ben Gurion Airport after Machchhar when the next Knesset convenes.



He also wished the Indian pilot a "full and speedy recovery" and praised his family for teaching him that "saving human life is the highest value".



"Tonight, the State of Israel salutes you, Captain Machchhar," he said.



Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the incident aboard the plane "was a jihadist terrorist attack attempt, which was thwarted only thanks to the bravery of several Israeli passengers who broke into the cockpit and overpowered the terrorist".



The flydubai flight had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk. PTI