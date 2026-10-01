'Thank you for your prayers': Capt Machchhar says out of danger

20:31

Captain Smit Machchhar/Image courtesy Captain Smit Machchhar on X

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was stabbed by his co-pilot while operating flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, thanked everyone who wished him a speedy recovery through his X account, which was created on Thursday.



"I created this account today to share an important message with all of you. I want to sincerely thank everyone who stood by me, supported me, and kept me in your prayers," Machchhar said in the X post.



"I'm grateful to share that my health is now out of danger, and I am recovering well. Your prayers, support, and kind wishes have meant a lot to me during this difficult time," he added.



"Thank you to everyone who prayed for me and supported me. I truly appreciate each and every one of you," the flydubai pilot said.