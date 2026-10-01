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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has a life lesson for you.

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Diljit Dosanjh. Photo courtesy, @teamdiljitglobal
Diljit Dosanjh. Photo courtesy, @teamdiljitglobal
On his latest post on Instagram, Diljit posted a video message stating: 'People who are negative, whoever they may be, sometimes they may be relatives who deliberately try to annoy you, all you need to do is cut them out of your life.'

He added: 'Just focus on your hard work. Whatever you want to do in life, focus on that.'

He had a word of caution for those surrounded by friends: 'It is not necessary that your friend is thinking good about you. Try to become your own friend. You can't deceive yourself because you know yourself, you know your mistakes, strengths and weaknesses. ' 

He stressed: 'Stand up for yourself. Work hard for yourself. And those who want to spread negativity in your life; tell them Bye Bye.'

Thank you for that advice, Diljit!

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