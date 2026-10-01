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Security to be beefed up for President's visit to Himachal visit on Oct 6

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Adequate security personnel and sector magistrates will be deployed, and special vigilance on security and traffic arrangements will be maintained for President Droupadi Murmu's proposed visit to Bilaspur district on October 6, officials said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting, Bilaspur deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar said the President, during her one-day visit, will pay obeisance at the Maa Naina Devi temple and also attend the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Bilaspur.

He instructed all officials to discharge their duties with utmost seriousness and responsibility and ensure there are no shortcomings in the arrangements during the President's visit.

All departments were instructed to complete necessary preparations on time and as per the protocol.

The Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India were directed to complete repair and maintenance of roads along the President's proposed travel routes. -- PTI

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