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Security beefed up in Shillong for Amit Shah's two-day visit from Oct 4

Thu, 01 October 2026
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The Meghalaya police stepped up security in the state capital for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit here from October 4, with the deployment of a security contingent of 15 companies, an official said on Thursday.

Shah would attend a police programme at the Polo grounds here, which would likely see the participation of 1,500 personnel of the force. He is also expected to meet the eight MLAs who crossed over to the BJP from the United Democratic Party recently.

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Vivek Syiem said, "An iron-clad security arrangement has been put in place. Tactical teams and different units have come. A strength of about 15 companies will be deployed here."

Traffic management is a key focus during the visit, with police preparing advisories on routes to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

"We'll have to ensure that there is proper communication, and there is proper synergy between all policemen who are on the road," Syiem said.

The district administration has also declared certain parts of the city as a no-drone zone during Shah's visit. -- PTI

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