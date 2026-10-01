Prohibitory orders imposed in Jalna 64 times in 32 months, says activist

19:06

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Jalna 64 times in a 32-month period, covering 896 out of 953 days, as per answers furnished for a Right to Information Act plea.



These orders were imposed under Sections 37(1) and 37(3) of Maharashtra Police Act, empowering authorities to regulate or prohibit certain public assemblies and activities in specified circumstances, it said.



Activist Narayan Kale, who submitted the RTI Act plea, said orders were generally issued for 15 days at a time. On several occasions, fresh orders were issued within 24 to 48 hours of the expiry of the previous one, he claimed.



Kale said such restrictions, apart from affecting public gatherings and freedom of expression, also had an impact on weekly markets and small businesses, causing economic and social difficulties. -- PTI