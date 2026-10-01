PM speaks to to Pilot Machchhar's family

11:04

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured while helping avert a major mid-air tragedy aboard a Flydubai flight, and applauded his bravery that saved hundreds of lives, Government of India sources said on Thursday.



During the conversation, the Prime Minister also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible assistance to Machchhar and his family, the sources said.



Captain Machchhar, the pilot of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was seriously injured during an altercation in the cockpit on Wednesday. Despite his injuries, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene and prevent a potential disaster.



The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Machchhar is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk.



The Prime Minister had earlier hailed Machchhar as a "HERO", saying his courage and resolve helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.



"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," Modi said in a post on X.



The Ministry of External Affairs also hailed Machchhar, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saluting his bravery and saying the nation stood with him and his family.



"We salute the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who, inspite of being gravely injured, showed remarkable courage that saved the lives of many. He is receiving medical attention and is safe. We wish and pray for his speedy recovery. The nation proudly stands with him and his family," Jaiswal said in a post on X. -- ANI