Pilot's 'muscle memory' helped despite being stabbed: Doc friend

13:00

A passenger on the FlyDubai aircraft cheers after landing. Ammar Awad/Reuters

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was able to avert a tragedy because of "muscle memory" even after being stabbed, according to his friend and neighbour, who is a doctor.



"Smit is a really nice person, a kind-hearted one and a very mature person," said Jinit Shah, a urologist and a neighbour of the pilot's family in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.



"He recently shifted to Dubai so we were not in touch on a regular basis, but spoke whenever he came to meet his parents," Shah said.



"Smit is a caring father and a very responsible person. He has a family of four, including two kids," Shah said.



The doctor said Smit is very good at quick decisions. He has been training pilots and has an academy of his own and may be that is why he has the knowledge of what to do in an emergency, he added.



"Because of muscle memory, he might have been able to handle the situation even after being stabbed and save 174 lives," he said.



Muscle memory is the ability to perform a physical movement automatically without conscious thought, built through repetition and practice.



The pilot is being hailed as a hero. -- PTI