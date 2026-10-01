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'Pilot who attacked Capt Machchhar aimed to crash plane'

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that the co-pilot who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar on board the flydubai flight on Wednesday had underwent radical Islamist indoctrination.

Speaking to Fox News, the Israeli PM said that the Pilot was currently being interrogated. 

Israeli investigators have joined the interrogation.

"The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated. What we know so far is that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," the Israeli prime minister said.

Netanyahu further revealed that from initial investigation it appeared that the Co-pilot was suicidal and was attempting to crash the plane.

"They had to use earphone cords to tie his hands and then used plastic cuffs. He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane," Netanyahu told Fox and Friends.

Earlier, Netanyahu had hailed the "tremendous act of heroism" by Captain Smit Machchhar, saying the seriously injured pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door while "fighting for his life", helping prevent what could have been another 9/11-style crash.

"I think what happened is a tremendous act of heroism that prevented another 9/11 style crash of an entire airplane," Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News, recalling the incident.

Netanyahu said the flight was heading from Dubai to Israel when one of the co-pilots attacked Machchhar. -- ANI

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