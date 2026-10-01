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Patient's death not linked to stopping of ambulance for convoy: CM Himanta

Thu, 01 October 2026
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said stopping the ambulance to let his convoy pass is not related to the patient's death, and asserted that no inconvenience should be caused to people due to his or any minister's movement.

The patient, Rasuraj Chakraborty of Sribhumi, was being shifted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital on Wednesday when the ambulance carrying him was stopped to let the chief minister's convoy pass. He died in the hospital on Thursday morning.

"The patient was suffering from a critical liver ailment and his death is not related to the brief halt of the ambulance for a few seconds," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme in Nagaon.

He claimed that he does not like travelling in a convoy, but the deputy commissioners and police officers arrange it. 

"No ambulance should be stopped for anybody's convoy," said the chief minister, who had apologised to the patient and his family on Wednesday after the ambulance was halted to make way for his convoy at Silchar.

The incident led to the suspension of four police personnel for alleged negligence of duty.

Sarma said that not only ambulances but all emergency services and even the general public should not be stopped for a convoy.

"The chief minister is merely a chief servant and in the new Assam there is no place for VIP culture," he said. -- PTI

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