One more accused arrested in Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan murder case

09:45

Police have arrested another alleged conspirator in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan in Shamli district, officials said on Thursday.



Superintendent of Police, Shamli, N P Singh told reporters here that Rohit alias Ladla, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was arrested during a search operation from the city police station area on Wednesday evening.



Rohit was allegedly involved in the conspiracy and was a friend of Mohit, one of the accused who was killed in an encounter with police in Shamli, the SP said.



Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants after he came out of a gym and was heading towards his car in Shamli on August 26, 2026. Police had registered a case against four unidentified persons in connection with the murder.



During the investigation, two alleged shooters, Sumit and Mohit, were killed in separate encounters with police in Shamli district on August 31, police said.



Police are now searching for three other accused -- Satyam Kadiyan, Aryan Sandhu and Rahul alias Bholu, all from Haryana.



Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of three absconding accused. Officials said they have initiated proceedings to attach their assets. -- PTI