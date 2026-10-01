No TV, No Smartphone, Neeru Dhanda's Ma Missed Watching Daughter Win Gold

09:24

Champion Neeru Dhanda/ Photo: NRAI

The story of Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda's Gold at the Asian Games is melting hearts. The daughter of a humble farmer, Neeru learnt shooting with a hired gun and went on to create history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in women's trap shooting.

tand in Nagoya, Japan, her mother received the call about her daughter's Gold while standing in the ration line to collect wheat in Haryana. She could not see her daughter's competition because the family does not have a television. Neither did the champ's mother have a smartphone, reports The Times of India. Far from the victory stand in Nagoya, Japan, her mother received the call about her daughter's Gold while standing in the ration line to collect wheat in Haryana. She could not see her daughter's competition because the family does not have a television. Neither did the champ's mother have a smartphone, reports





Despite being severely ill before leaving for Japan, Neeru gave a performance for the ages. She wants to put the medal around the necks of her coach and mother, she told ToI.





-- REDIFF SPORTS