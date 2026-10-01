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Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran involved in flydubai attack

Thu, 01 October 2026
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11:44
Flydubai passengers welcomed at Tel Aviv. Reuters/Ammar Awad
Flydubai passengers welcomed at Tel Aviv. Reuters/Ammar Awad
Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he did not know "the exact background" of the flydubai copilot accused of attacking the captain in what appeared to be an attempt to bring down the aircraft. But, Netanyahu added, "he obviously hated Israelis."

"That is fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level," he said.

Asked whether there was any evidence at this stage linking Iran to the incident, Netanyahu said it was "too early to say".

The pilot is being questioned by Saudi authorities, Netanyahu said. He added that he expected the investigation to continue in the United Arab Emirates, from where the pilot came or at least where his flight originated.

"We'll be following and also possibly participating in this investigation," Netanyahu said. -- Agencies

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