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Mumbai entry/exit toll for commercial vehicles hiked

Thu, 01 October 2026
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The toll charges for commercial vehicles entering and exiting Mumbai will be hiked from October 1, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation said on Wednesday.

Transporters have opposed the decision, saying they will be forced to increase freight charges, which will ultimately be passed on to consumers.

The state corporation said that as per the revised toll rates, the charges will be Rs 90 for mini buses and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) instead of Rs 75. It will be Rs 180 for buses and trucks instead of Rs 150, and Rs 225 for heavy motor vehicles instead of Rs 190.

There is no toll for private cars or SUVs at Mumbai entry points, along with public transport buses, auto rickshaws and taxis.

The revised toll rates will apply at five entry points to Mumbai: Airoli, Mulund LBS, Mulund Eastern Expressway, Dahisar, and Vashi.

As per MSRDC, commercial vehicle owners can purchase 50 or 100 toll coupons in advance, and they will get 25 and 50 per cent discounts, respectively. Discount journey smart cards will be issued at toll plazas.

The hike has drawn criticism from transporters, who said it would further increase their operating costs and eventually burden consumers.

"Any increase in toll charges will directly increase the operating cost of transporters. To recover this additional burden, transporters will have to increase freight charges, which will ultimately be passed on to consumers," said Bal Malkit Singh, adviser and former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Singh said transporters were already facing rising operating costs and urged the Maharashtra government to extend the toll exemption available to small vehicles to heavy commercial vehicles as well.

He said the cost of construction of the roads had been recovered by contractors long ago and there was no justification for imposing an additional burden on transporters.

"An increase in toll charges will eventually affect the prices of essential commodities and put an additional financial burden on the people of Mumbai," Singh said. PTI

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