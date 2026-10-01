Motive of Omani copilot who tried to crash plane still unknown

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The media outside hero pilot Capt Machchhar's home

The identity and motive of the Omani copilot accused of stabbing his captain aboard a flight bound for Israel remained unclear on Thursday, as investigators tried to piece together what happened before the aircraft was forced to land in Saudi Arabia.



Passengers aboard the flydubai flight, which was carrying 174 people from the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, have described scenes of panic after the attack. They said the injured Indian captain managed to open the cockpit door and allow passengers inside, after which some of them struggled with the copilot. The aircraft was then brought under control after entering an extremely steep descent, during which its rudder was reportedly torn away.



"We felt helpless, suspended in midair, and I didn't know who to turn to. But it was all instinct to survive," Asaf Rajuan, one of the passengers who responded, said in a statement released by Israel's presidency.



Saudi and UAE authorities have so far released few details, saying only that investigations are under way. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the copilot was arrested.



Capt. Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was widely praised for his actions during the emergency, was in stable condition, according to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. Little was known about the condition of the arrested copilot.



In an interview with CNN broadcast on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu said the suspect was an Omani national and was being questioned in Saudi Arabia.



US President Donald Trump said at the White House that he and Netanyahu had discussed the incident "at length" by telephone. Trump said the copilot appeared to be "perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job."



Netanyahu also said he had spoken to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who agreed that Israeli officials could take part in questioning the suspect.



According to Israel's foreign ministry, the passengers included Israelis, Indians and Emiratis. The US State Department said four people aboard the aircraft were American citizens.



flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel while the investigation continues.



The incident comes amid heightened security concerns in Israel, with Netanyahu warning in recent days of unspecified threats. The country is also approaching the anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack, which triggered the war in Gaza.



The flight had been in the air for roughly two and a half hours when the emergency unfolded. Data from Flightradar24 showed the Boeing 737 Max 8 plunging from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet -- from roughly 10,000 metres to 5,100 metres -- in about a minute. The aircraft then made an erratic circle near the Jordanian border before landing about an hour later in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. -- Agencies