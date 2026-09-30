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Marx, Mao portraits removed from Kolkata school after objection

Thu, 01 October 2026
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A school in southern Kolkata took down portraits of Communist luminaries Karl Marx, Mao Zedong and Ho Chi Minh on Wednesday, following objections from RSS-affiliated teachers' body Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh.

Sudipta De, the principal of the Lake View School in Dhakuria, said, "The portraits had been on the school's walls for a long time. They have been removed after objections were raised.".

Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh's (ABRSM's) Kolkata president Pradip Pal said they had objected to foreign political leaders' portraits at the school when photos of President Droupadi Murmu and former president APJ Abdul Kalam were allegedly not displayed there.

He claimed the portrait of Mao, founder of the People's Republic of China, was displayed near the school entrance, while a photo of Marx, the co-author of the Communist Manifesto, was in the staff room. Vietnamese communist revolutionary Ho Chi Minh's portrait was hung outside the principal's room, Pal said.

The leader of the RSS-affiliated teachers' body also questioned the presence of pictures of Titumir, who led a peasant uprising against the British in 1831, Venezuela's former president Hugo Chavez and communist leader Rahul Sankrityayan on the school's walls.

"These things cannot be accepted. However, we did not pressure the school authorities. We had only brought the matter to their notice," he added. The pictures were removed from the school's walls in the presence of ABRSM members on Wednesday.

Left-backed teacher's body Bangiya Shikshak O Shikshakarmi Samiti, however, maintained that educational institutions should display portraits of eminent personalities from India and abroad.

"If the ABRSM is objecting to Marx's picture, it should also seek removal of pictures of Savarkar or Narendra Modi wherever they are displayed since they are not comparable to Marx as intellectuals," its General Secretary Swapan Mondal said..

The school authorities, however, pointed out that the walls of the institute are adorned with portraits of several eminent personalities, including Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, film personalities such as Utpal Dutt and Ritwik Ghatak and spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.

Since the BJP's emphatic victory, RSS-affiliated organisations have aggressively expanded their footprint across campuses, staff rooms and academic networks long dominated by the Left and TMC.

Among teachers, professors and non-teaching staff, the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal and the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh have reported an unprecedented spike in outreach after the May 4 Assembly election results. -- PTI

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