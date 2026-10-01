Manufacturing Jobs Cross 20 Million In FY25

09:08

Nandan Mandayam/Reuters

According to the latest Annual Survey of Industries released by the National Statistics Office on Wednesday, September 30, employment generation in registered manufacturing sector picked up in 2024-25 (FY25).





The number of persons engaged rose 7.2 per cent or by 1.41 million, to cross the 20 million mark for the first time.





Over the past five years period, the factory employment has increased by around 4.9 million, or 30.5 per cent, from 16.09 million in COVID-hit FY21.





Tamil Nadu remained the largest factory employer, while Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana joined it among the top five states, which together accounted for about 56 per cent of manufacturing employment.





The employment growth comes as India's registered manufacturing sector continues to expand its workforce and production base.





Food products accounted for the largest share of factory employment, providing jobs to 2.36 million workers, or 11.2 per cent of the total workforce.





Textiles ranked second with 1.76 million employees, followed by basic metals at 1.58 million, motor vehicles at 1.48 million, and wearing apparel at 1.46 million.





Credit: Rediff News, Inputs from Business Standard