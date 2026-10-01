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Maha govt orders drought assessment surveys in 19 more talukas

Thu, 01 October 2026
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On the demand of public representatives, the Maharashtra government has directed a 20 percent survey and ground truthing (gathering direct, on site data) of five major crops in 19 additional talukas, apart from the 265 already declared drought-affected.

The directions were issued at a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on drought held on Tuesday and officials have been asked to submit the survey report immediately.

The 19 talukas are Mudkhed, Mukhed and Ardhapur in Nanded; Jiwati, Bramhapuri and Ballarpur in Chandrapur; Amgaon, Deori, Salekasa and Gondia in Gondia; Karanja in Wardha; Mohadi and Tumsar in Bhandara; Trimbakeshwar, Chandwad and Niphad in Nashik; Patan in Satara; and Shirala and Walwa in Sangli.

Officials were also directed to submit local-level information on other talukas outside the Trigger-1 list where drought severity is high, so that they could be considered for necessary measures.

The meeting directed officials to complete crop damage assessments in drought-affected talukas immediately and ensure adequate fodder for livestock and uninterrupted drinking water supply, a release issued here said.

The administrative machinery was asked to remain vigilant and take timely measures to assist farmers, livestock owners and citizens.

The meeting also directed nationalised banks to implement Reserve Bank of India guidelines in accordance with the government's drought-related resolution. -- PTI

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