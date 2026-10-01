LPU student among 3 held over violence on campus

21:24

Three persons were arrested in connection with the violence on the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus, police said on Thursday.



One of the three is an LPU student, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. The other two are locals of Phagwara, the police said.



They were produced before a court here on Thursday, which sent them into three days' police remand.



On Sunday, LPU students held a massive protest during which they blocked a stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar Highway outside the campus over a claim that an outsider had raped a female student on the university premises.



Students also alleged that some outsiders with their faces covered damaged property, ransacked shops and set several places on fire on the LPU campus.



The police registered a rape case on the complaint of students.



Three separate cases were also filed against unidentified persons in connection with the violence, arson, damage to property, and blockade of the highway.



On Monday, a large number of students left for their homes after the suspension of classes for 10 days, leaving calm in their wake after days of unrest. -- PTI