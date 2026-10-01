Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya returns to Bihar nearly year after fallout with Tejashwi

23:06

RJD president Lalu Prasa and daughter Rohini Acharya/File image

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya was back in Bihar on Thursday, nearly a year after alleging that she was driven away from the house of her parents by her younger brother and her father's political successor Tejashwi Yadav.



Acharya, who lives in Singapore with her husband and children, was received at the airport by Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti.



The family avoided speaking to the media, and Acharya was driven straight to Kautilya Nagar, where her parents have been living in their private house, to which they shifted after her mother was made to vacate a plush government bungalow adjacent to the chief minister's residence.



"Please do not attach any political significance to my visit. I have come to be with my parents at my father's insistence," the 47-year-old told reporters before leaving the airport.



Acharya, who had donated a kidney to her father, unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Saran, a seat represented by Prasad until his disqualification in 2013 following his conviction in fodder scam cases.