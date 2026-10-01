Is Your Fave Tom Cruise Movie On Our List?

Is Tom Cruise finally going for that elusive Oscar with his wacky performance in Digger
? He might have cemented his global superstardom with death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible
franchise, but Cruise is also a terrific dramatic actor who has come within inches of winning an Academy Award, only to lose out by sheer bad luck.
Taking a break from trying to kill himself for our entertainment, Cruise takes the lead in Alejandro G IÃ±Ã¡rritu's black comedy Digger
. He plays Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil tycoon determined to save the world from an impending glacier disaster. The catch? He is personally responsible for the catastrophe.
Looking completely unrecognisable under heavy old-man prosthetics, Cruise is receiving high praise for his eccentric performance, even if the movie itself has drawn mixed reactions in early reviews.
The months ahead will decide whether he finally secures that Oscar, but we already have plenty of proof that the statuette should eventually fall into his lap one day. Whether playing a paraplegic war veteran in Born On The Fourth Of July
, a seductive bloodsucker in Interview With The Vampire
, a conscientious sports agent in Jerry Maguire
, or a sociopathic assassin in Collateral
, Cruise has delivered some truly memorable performances outside the Mission: Impossible
franchise.Check out our favourite Tom Cruise movies
that you must watch before heading to the cinema for Digger
.