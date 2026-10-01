Is Gary Oldman of 'Slow Horses' smelly on set? First Desk saysâ€¦

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Kristin Scott Thomas. Pic: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Rediff archives





-- Rediff News

Fans ofon Apple TV, which is into its sixth season and going strong (with reports suggesting an eighth season being greenlit), cannot but be bowled over by Gary Oldman, who plays the obnoxious yet brilliant Jackson Lamb who farts and belches at will, but the show belongs as much to every other crew member who've all been perfectly cast.Among who, you simply cannot overlook Dame Kristin Scott Thomas who plays Diana Taverner (aka First Desk), the icy, acid chief of Britain's MI5 like she was born to it.In an expansive interview to, London, Scott Thomas brings that trademark iciness to decline hints about what the new season holds ('If I tell you I will have to kill you'), but lets it be known that for all the encomiums coming her way, Taverner was not her role of choice.It was that of Catherine Standish, played with gusto by Saskia Reeves who, incidentally, told's Claire Allfree a year ago that she had hoped to be cast as Taverner!About her performance in, Scott Thomas simply says she is in her 'evil woman phase'.She also finds it both reassuring and disorientating to play the same role year after year, season after season, for six years.'You go back and it's the same crew, same make-up bus, the food it still terrible... But I am afraid I get very muddled over what happens in each series. Don't ask me what series four was about, or series three. I have to be reminded what has taken place.'About the showstopper Gary Oldman, Scott Thomas clarifies that 'he is not smelly on set'.And we are simply delighted to know that!