India's Monsoon Rainfall Hits Decade Low

10:18

India recorded its lowest monsoon rainfall in more than a decade during the June-September season, as the El Nino weather pattern weakened precipitation.





Rainfall from June through September came in 12.6% under the long-term average, the sharpest shortfall since 2015, when it was 12.7% below normal.





El Nino is strengthening and expected to peak in November, with October to December likely to be drier than usual in most areas





Some segments of the south and the northwest are expected to buck the trend.





The country received 12.6 per cent less rainfall than the long-period average during the four-month monsoon season.





The rainfall deficit makes this the weakest monsoon in India in more than a decade, with El Nino contributing to the below-average precipitation.





According to the India Meteorological Department, the country received 15 per cent less rainfall than normal between June 1 and September 13.





Southern peninsular India recorded the biggest deficit at 28 per cent, followed by East and Northeast India, where rainfall was 25 per cent below normal.





On September 26, Maharashtra officially declared 265 talukas as drought-affected, activating crucial relief measures for farmers and residents grappling with severe rainfall deficits across 74% of the state.





The declaration follows an 18.8% state-wide rainfall deficit from June to September, with several divisions experiencing over 30% deficit.





Credit: Rediff News, With inputs from Business Standard