Indian pilot prevented what could have been a 9/11: Netanyahu

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his "unbelievable courage" after he was seriously injured in a mid-air attack aboard an Israel-bound flydubai flight, saying the pilot and passengers helped prevent what could have been "another 9/11".



In an interview with Fox News following the attempted attack on flydubai Flight FZ1073, Netanyahu recounted how Machchhar, despite being badly wounded and bleeding profusely, managed to unlock the cockpit door as the aircraft went into a nosedive, allowing passengers and other crew members to intervene and stop the attacker.



"Well, look, on a flight from Dubai to Israel, as they were approaching Israel, there was an attack by one of the pilots against the other pilot. Apparently, he stabbed him or hit him with an axe. He was bleeding profusely. The plane began to go out of control and began a nosedive," Netanyahu said, according to Fox News.



"The pilot--the pilot who was there, who was an Indian pilot, with a sort of, he's very badly wounded. He's fighting, I think, for his life right now. But in, you know, in an act of unbelievable courage, he managed to unlock the door to the--to the cockpit," he said.



Netanyahu said Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun then rushed from row 16 towards the cockpit as the plane swerved. Hayoun was knocked off his feet but managed to enter the cockpit when the aircraft momentarily stabilised.



According to Netanyahu, Hayoun saw the attacking pilot "trying to jam the instruments".



"He grabbed him from behind, pulled him back, got into the pilot's seat, pulled the stick back," he said.



Two others, an Israeli and another passenger or crew member, then "corralled the attacker", after which reserve crew members travelling with the passengers entered the cockpit and "managed to stabilize the plane".



Netanyahu said he later met Hayoun and asked him how he managed to act under such circumstances.



"And he said, 'Well, I--I just had to do it. I had to act. His family was there. 174 passengers, most of which were--whom were Israelis, were there. He had to save them,'" Netanyahu said.



He said Hayoun acted with "coolness of judgment" and "heroism" and that the intervention, along with the actions of Machchhar and others, prevented "another 9/11".