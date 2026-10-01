Indian envoy to UAE meets 'hero' pilot's family in Dubai

14:38

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal

Indian envoy to the UAE on Thursday met the family of "hero" pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who thwarted an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight carrying nearly 180 people, and briefed them about his health and recovery.



Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Machchhar as a "true hero" on Wednesday and said that "despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker - preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster."



Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal, accompanied by Indian Consul General to Dubai Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, met Machchhar's family members and conveyed the Indian government's full support and assistance for his welfare and well-being.



"Ambassador of India to the UAE met Captain Smit Machchhar's family in Dubai and conveyed the Government of India's full support and assistance for his welfare and wellbeing," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.



The Indian mission in the UAE said that the country stands "immensely proud of Captain Smit for his exceptional bravery and selfless service."



"We are proud of Capt Smit for his bravery to save so many lives and avert a tragedy. Just met the family and conveyed the greetings, conveyed full support of the Government of India in ensuring welfare and wellbeing of the Indian Hero," Mittal posted on X.



Machchhar is admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical attention. -- PTI